10 years of Blank Space

Blank Space is officially back in business. The Cherokee Street venue closed in 2018, reopened in 2019 and then closed again in 2020 because of the pandemic. “Because of support and motivation from the community, we keep going and plan to take it to the next level,” co-owner Kaveh Razani tells music critic Kevin C. Johnson. “It’s a new chapter.”

And Shake Shack debuts its new burger stand inside Enterprise Center at tonight's Elton John concert. The international chain was founded by St. Louis native Danny Meyer and also has locations in the Central West End and Ladue. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

