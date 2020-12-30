Last season, there were 1,289 players in Major League Baseball. At least one of them has got to be gay. Most likely, there are numerous LGBTQ people in baseball, but not one of them is out of the closet. Here’s hoping that 2021 is the year MLB takes public, proactive steps to promote acceptance for its players and staff and fans.
In the past year, MLB has been on the forefront with race and gender — from “Black Lives Matter” support to acknowledging Negro League statistics as Major League worthy, to women now in dugouts and running a front office. For 2021, baseball should start a movement to create a welcoming environment for the LGBTQ community.
Start by having commercials and online videos featuring front-office executives, who will say they’ll do whatever it takes to assure their club and clubhouse is a safe space, and that no player will ever been traded or demoted because of sexual orientation. Have star players in an official MLB ad campaign — they can talk about inclusion and how it’s 2021, after all, and that the league is changing. Heck, the MLB did a campaign about how the game is changing just with bat flips and celebrations and that stuff, so they should be able to do one about how the game is changing from a social awareness and compassion standpoint.
A player isn’t likely going to come out if he’s afraid of repercussions — the league needs to show that it can be accepting and encourage players to just be themselves. Because it’ll be an extraordinary and inspirational moment the day a baseball player comes out and is accepted by his teammates. Historic, even.