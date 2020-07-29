Description: ARCO's goal is the same today as it was when we founded the company 27 years ago — to be the best design/build contractor in the industry and to serve our clients with expert skill and high integrity. Since 1992, ARCO has grown from a single office in St. Louis to an industry leader with 19 offices and hundreds of associates coast to coast. As the 15th largest design/build general contractor in the U.S., ARCO offers the strength and presence of a national builder with the personalized attention of a small company. With more than 4,000 successful projects spanning 48 states in our portfolio, we have developed the industry-specific expertise it takes to provide the best, most cost-effective, single-source solutions and add value to every project.
Sector: Construction
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1992
Employees: 253
Website: thearcoway.com
