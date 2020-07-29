11. Keeley Companies
11. Keeley Companies

Description: Keeley Companies is a family owned company comprised of: L. Keeley Construction, ADB Companies, Mercury Communications, ZeroDay Technology Solutions, Inspired Solutions, and KDG. While Keeley Companies prides itself on being one source for construction, infrastructure, technology, development, logistics and wireless services, the true value lies within the family oriented culture, dedication to safety, commitment to continued education, and community service. Keeley Companies sets itself apart with a culture that focuses on the safety, well-being, and career growth of 1,500 Keeley’ns nationwide while empowering every team member to unleash their potential.

Sector: Construction, infrastructure, technology

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1976

Employees: 1,244

Website: keeleycompanies.com

