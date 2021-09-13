 Skip to main content
11. Share the stats on college drinking
0 comments

11. Share the stats on college drinking

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jessica Lahey

Jessica Lahey is the author of "The Addiction Inoculation: Raising healthy kids in a culture of dependence"
Parenting book

The majority of students don’t drink in college. Let your young adult feel more comfortable being part of that nondrinking norm instead of falling for the perception that normalizes drinking depicted in the movies. Also, learn about the high-risk groups for binge drinking and talk to your teen about the risks if they are in a high-risk group, advised Jessica Lahey, author of "The Addiction Inoculation: Raising healthy kids in a culture of dependence." 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Going out in a post-9/11 world
Online

Going out in a post-9/11 world

Twenty years ago, when we first witnessed the planes hitting the Twin Towers, our lives were changed forever. Little did we know at the time, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News