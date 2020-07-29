12. Maritz
0 comments

12. Maritz

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: Maritz and its family of companies are industry leaders in sales and marketing services. We help our clients develop relationships with customers, employees and sales partners. These efforts in turn support increased sales, higher productivity, improved customer satisfaction and deeper employee engagement. When you put people at the center of your business, everyone wins. Maritz designs our solutions based on the latest human science research. Our solutions help people define and become their best selves. We believe that being people-centered and purpose-driven is key to business success as well. Our solutions include sales incentives; employee recognition; research services; incentive travel; design services; business meetings, tradeshows and conferences; customer experience management; reward solutions; customer loyalty; and channel loyalty.

Sector: Sales and marketing services

Headquarters: Fenton

Year Founded: 1894

Employees: 3,977

Website: maritz.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports