12. Maritz

Description: Maritz and its family of companies are industry leaders in sales and marketing services. We help our clients develop relationships with customers, employees and sales partners. These efforts in turn support increased sales, higher productivity, improved customer satisfaction and deeper employee engagement. When you put people at the center of your business, everyone wins. Maritz designs our solutions based on the latest human science research. Our solutions help people define and become their best selves. We believe that being people-centered and purpose-driven is key to business success as well. Our solutions include sales incentives; employee recognition; research services; incentive travel; design services; business meetings, tradeshows and conferences; customer experience management; reward solutions; customer loyalty; and channel loyalty.
Sector: Sales and marketing services
Headquarters: Fenton
Year Founded: 1894
Employees: 3,977
Website: maritz.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!