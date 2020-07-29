13. CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

Description: CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than, 6,100 people, 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.
Sector: Certified public accountants and consultants
Headquarters: Minneapolis
Year Founded: 1953
Employees: 6,250
Website: www.claconnect.com
