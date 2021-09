Don't minimize how your student feels when they call or text you stressed out, said Tina Payne Bryson, author of "The Yes Brain: How to cultivate courage, curiosity, and resilience in your child." Also resist the urge to criticize in that moment or mobilize to rescue and fix. It communicates to the child that you don't believe they can handle it on their own. Instead, empathize and authorize them to be problem solvers.