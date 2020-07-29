13. Lindbergh Schools

Description: Lindbergh Schools is committed to helping students succeed not only in academics, but also in life. We prepare students for success through innovative instruction and a focus on collaboration, creativity, communication and critical thinking. This high-quality education for all students is propelled by strong community support, and a team of excellent teachers, support staff and administrators.
We believe that a diverse community of students, employees and families contributes to an environment where all are supported and individual strengths are developed. Each year, we serve more than 7,100 students at 11 different campuses, including one high school, two middle schools, six elementary schools and two early childhood education centers. We are home to eight National Schools of Character and six National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Sector: Primary/Secondary schools
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1949
Employees: 870
Website: go.lindberghschools.ws
