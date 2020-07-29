13. Rossman School

Description: Nestled on a 20-acre campus, Rossman is an independent private preparatory school dedicated to discovering and nurturing what makes each child one-of-a-kind. In a small, safe and supportive school community, students thrive as they are challenged and stretched by an unparalleled educational program emphasizing strong academics, character development, and leadership skills. Rossman’s experienced and innovative faculty develop close personal relationships with each child and implement a stimulating curriculum that inspires a lifelong love for learning while providing a solid foundation in language arts, mathematics and specialty subjects such as art, music, physical education, science, Spanish and social studies. The school’s thoughtfully designed program teaches children how to learn and equips them with the problem-solving, critical thinking, organization and collaboration skills that future leaders need. The core values of kindness, honesty, respect and responsibility are woven deeply into every facet of Rossman. Graduates are known not only for being academically well prepared but also for their embodiment of these traits.
Sector: Primary/secondary school
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1917
Employees: 50
Website: rossmanschool.org
