13. Rossman School
0 comments

13. Rossman School

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: Nestled on a 20-acre campus, Rossman is an independent private preparatory school dedicated to discovering and nurturing what makes each child one-of-a-kind. In a small, safe and supportive school community, students thrive as they are challenged and stretched by an unparalleled educational program emphasizing strong academics, character development, and leadership skills. Rossman’s experienced and innovative faculty develop close personal relationships with each child and implement a stimulating curriculum that inspires a lifelong love for learning while providing a solid foundation in language arts, mathematics and specialty subjects such as art, music, physical education, science, Spanish and social studies. The school’s thoughtfully designed program teaches children how to learn and equips them with the problem-solving, critical thinking, organization and collaboration skills that future leaders need. The core values of kindness, honesty, respect and responsibility are woven deeply into every facet of Rossman. Graduates are known not only for being academically well prepared but also for their embodiment of these traits.

Sector: Primary/secondary school

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1917

Employees: 50

Website: rossmanschool.org

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports