14. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Description: With over 1,400 lawyers in 32 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is a fully integrated global law firm that provides clients with connected legal advice, wherever and whenever they need it. The firm is known for its relationship-driven, collaborative culture, diverse legal experience and industry-shaping innovation and offers clients one of the most active M&A, real estate, financial services, litigation and corporate risk practices in the world.
Sector: Law
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1873
Employees: 3,100
Interesting Facts: The firm established a Disaster Relief Fund which provides monetary support to employees who experience great hardships. Each year, a group of volunteers collect recyclables at Busch Stadium in their "4 a Green Game" program.
Benefits: In addition to medical, dental, life insurance and short term disability benefits, the firm provides at no cost to the employee - Metro passes, flu shots and at an annual Health Fair, free biometric screenings to attendees. Monthly parking costs are subsidized. Other benefits include a back-up child care/elder care program, Parental Leave. Every Friday is a casual day.
Nutrition: Our dining room offers a hot entrée, salad bar and fresh soup daily. The cost of the meal is subsidized by the Firm. Weight Watchers meetings are offered in the building.
Fitness: Fitness Center memberships in the building are subsidized by the Firm. Bryan Cave also offers the services of Health Advocate, a benefit concierge service which helps employees navigate health care related issues and needs.
Employee perks/incentives: The firm provides at no cost to employee, soda, coffee and tea in the beverage areas on each of our floors.
