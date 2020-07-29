Description: CSC provides business solutions to the world’s largest corporations, law firms, and financial institutions. Founded in 1899 in Wilmington, our services helped establish Delaware as the legal home to thousands of major corporations. We are a trusted partner for 90% of Fortune 500 corporations, more than half of the Interbrand Best Global Brands, nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. A global company headquartered in Wilmington, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region providing excellent service to our clients worldwide. We accomplish this by employing experts in every business we serve. The leading provider of business, legal, tax and digital brand services, our tagline, “We are the business behind business,” sums up what we do every day.
Sector: Legal and financial services
Headquarters: Wilmington, Delaware
Year Founded: 1899
Employees: 2,700
Website: cscglobal.com
