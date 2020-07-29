14. Flat World Global Solutions
14. Flat World Global Solutions

Description: At Flat World Holdings, we believe in a culture of excellence that is built upon a foundation of continuous improvement. Logistics services powered by leading-edge technology, innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. Our network of companies offer turnkey solutions to handle all aspects of your supply chain demands. Our services include domestic and international transportation, customized transportation insight and technology tools, project management, warehousing and distribution, supply chain consulting, and custom crate design and fabrication.

Sector: Third-party logistics

Headquarters: O'Fallon, Missouri

Year Founded: 2006

Employees: 93

Website: flatworldsc.com

