15. Safety National Casualty Corporation

Description: Safety National is a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance carrier. For over 75 years, the company has offered specialized expertise, flexible program and placement design, and unique claims proficiency. Safety National exists as the market leader in excess workers’ compensation for self-insured employers and groups nationwide and a leading multi-line provider of risk solutions for large commercial and public entity clients. Safety National is constantly monitoring trends in the marketplace and responding with solutions like the company’s most-recently released cyber risk insurance offerings. The company’s reinsurance division, Safety National Re, offers lead market terms for a full range of workers' compensation and professional liability programs. Safety National is headquartered in St. Louis, and currently has nine additional remote offices throughout the United States.
Sector: Property casualty
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1942
Employees: 462
Website: safetynational.com
