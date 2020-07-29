15. Wentzville R-IV School District

Description: The Wentzville R-IV School District is located in western St. Charles County, one of the fastest growing counties in the nation and the fastest growing area in Missouri. In fact, the district continues to be the fastest growing school district in Missouri, adding on average 500-600 new students each year since 2001. During that same time period, the district has built 11 new schools and a new transportation facility. “We could not build at the rate that we have without the support of our community,” shared Superintendent Curtis Cain. “The voters have supported our levies and bond issues, and in return we are building new schools and delivering a world-class education for our students.” State assessment scores earned by students place the district in the top 11% of all school districts in the state for the past nine consecutive years. The district serves an 89-square mile area including all or part of Dardenne Prairie, Foristell, Lake Saint Louis, O'Fallon and Wentzville.
Sector: Primary/Secondary School
Headquarters: Wentzville
Year Founded: 1937
Employees: 2,478
Website: wentzville.k12.mo.us
