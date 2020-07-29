16. Burns & McDonnell

Description: Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company made up of more than 7,600 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. Only a small percentage of firms nationwide are 100% employee-owned, and even fewer have been for over 30 years. Our clients tell us our employee ownership translates into enhanced effort and extraordinary work. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners.
Burns & McDonnell has served the St. Louis metropolitan area’s needs since 1989, delivering a wide range of projects from aviation to roads and bridges to cybersecurity, water and wastewater to labs and clean rooms, power generation, defense facilities and air quality improvements. We’re proud the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has named us as a Top Workplace since 2013 and we’re honored to be part of the rich engineering history in the region.
Sector: Architecture, engineering, construction
Headquarters: Kansas City, Missouri
Year Founded: 1898
Employees: 7,600
Website: burnsmcd.com
