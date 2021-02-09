Q: Do you think MLB owners expect spring training or the season to be delayed due to new strains of the virus or other pandemic-related issues? Is that why the owners gave in so easy about the start of spring training and the 162-game season?
A: The owners didn't give in. They didn't have a choice. The collective bargaining agreement exists. Unless players agree to open it up for negotiation, then the preexisting agreement is the agreement. That's it. So, the owners tried to pitch a delay. Players said no. Owners griped about players not having a return offer, but the players don't have to have a return offer. The existing CBA is still what must be followed. Until there is something that allows the owners through Manfred to say, hey, this will not work for health and safety reasons. That could be exactly what you mentioned, this new strain. It could be political pressure to delay -- a pressure the players will likely believe to be invited by the owners who want to delay. It could be a series of shutdowns during spring training. The owners don't have a choice but to go along with the existing CBA for now, but you are smart to point out one of the many things that could change that path.