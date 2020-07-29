17. Budnick Converting, Inc.

Description: Budnick Converting is a privately held and female-owned corporation. We inventory and convert adhesive coated tapes and foams from every major manufacturer. Slitting, spooling, die-cutting, printing, laminating, adhesive coating, waterjet, in-line laser cutting and XYZ Axis Plotting services allow Budnick to customize material to your particular application. Budnick also serves as a job shop by conducting your slitting and cutting services when you supply it with your foams, films, foils, paper and other specialty materials.
Sector: Manufacturing
Headquarters: Columbia, Illinois
Year Founded: 1952
Employees: 108
Website: Budnick.com
