17. Orchard Farm R-V School District

Description: The Orchard Farm School District is a one-device-to-one-student district in fourth to 12th grades and was one of only two school districts in the St. Louis region to score 100% on the state's Annual Performance Report. The Orchard Farm School District spans 128 square miles in St. Charles County and serves approximately 2,000 students. The school district is comprised of the Early Learning Center, Orchard Farm Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Orchard Farm Middle School and Orchard Farm High School. Orchard Farm was voted No. 4 mid-sized companies in the 2018 St. Louis Post Dispatch Top Workplace and No. 3 in 2017.
Sector: Primary/secondary school
Headquarters: St. Charles
Year Founded: 1959
Employees: 369
Website: ofsd.k12.mo.us
