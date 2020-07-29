18. Anders Minkler Huber and Helm LLP

Description: Anders is a CPA and advisory firm providing tax, audit, litigation, technology and consulting services to individuals, companies and organizations. We free our clients to do more in their professional and personal lives with a combination of traditional and consultative services. Our industry specialties include health care, real estate, construction, manufacturing and distribution, sports, arts and entertainment, and family wealth and estate planning. We also have an affiliate company, Claris Advisors, which helps clients build successful long-term investment strategies.
Sector: Accounting
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1965
Employees: 205
Local Community Support: Generosity is one of our core values at Anders. Our employees contributed more than 2500 hours in the past 12 months supporting local organizations. Our employees volunteered at more than 285 non-profit organizations during the year. In 2019 we proudly donated over $230,000 to support charitable groups in the community, including our annual Charity of Choice.
Now in its 15th year, our annual Charity of Choice program combines fundraising activities and volunteer efforts to support one local charity each year. In 2019, our Charity of Choice was Saint Louis Crisis Nursery.
Recent Events: Anders Women's Initiative
Helping women thrive and grow in both their business and personal goals is a core commitment at Anders. We believe an effective way to do this is to provide and participate in events to foster connections, education, sharing, advancement and business generation. Each year, the Anders Women’s Initiative puts on a signature event for female clients and colleagues. From chocolate tastings and paint nights to educational discussions around financial topics affecting women today, these annual events offer opportunities for women of all ages, backgrounds and industries to connect.
In 2019, the Anders Women’s Initiative debuted a new event: Sip, Savor and Shop. The event featured 26 vendor booths of Anders women-owned business clients displaying everything from local clothing lines and designer bags to skin care products, jewelry, food, libations and more. With nearly 150 female staff members, clients and friends of the firm joining us for an evening of conversations and supporting local businesses, the event is sure to be an annual tradition.
Interesting Facts: Attracting and retaining top talent is a large focus at the firm, so we offer opportunities at every level to succeed through technical and leadership training and community involvement. From associates to principals, employees are encouraged to use Practice Development dollars to take a prospect to lunch, attend events and join organizations to build relationships and be a part of the firm’s business development efforts. To ensure that everyone’s voice is heard, firm leaders meet with the Anders Young Professionals Group monthly to discuss innovative ideas to create a great firm now, and sustain Anders as a firm of the future. Three annual firm meetings celebrate staff accomplishments. From excellent client service spotlights and new business wins to new board positions and wedding announcements, staff are recognized for various personal and professional accomplishments. The Managing Partner and other firm leaders also share the “state of the firm”, promoting transparency and inclusiveness.
Benefits: Anders has a very generous PTO program, competitive healthcare benefits, great compensation and schedule flexibility, but our value-added benefits go far beyond that. Personal and professional development opportunities equip our employees with tools to grow in their careers, including Anders University, which offers in-house technical, practice development and leadership training. As a Top Accounting Firm for Women, connecting women internally and externally through networking and education is another perk and priority of the firm. Fun events throughout the year focus on fostering internal relationships, including the firm Cardinals game, parties such as bowling, casino nights, impromptu happy hours, busy season bingo, Free Food Fridays and games to intermingle the firm. Our wellness program offers sit-to-stand desks for employees, a walking challenge, a speaker series highlighting wellness initiatives, free flu shots, free biometric screenings and other wellness giveaways.
Mission: To serve as a catalyst for those striving to achieve their highest potential.
Company Values:
Our Vision:
To challenge ourselves to always embrace our entrepreneurial spirit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!