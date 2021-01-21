1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House

Another house that has a link to civil rights history, and which quietly marked its 200th birthday last year, is in Edwardsville. Often cited as one of the oldest houses in Illinois, the Stephenson House was built by a colonel who helped create the Illinois constitution.
The two-story, four-room Federal-style house includes bold colors favored by the family at that time. It was the home of Col. Benjamin Stephenson, described as having worked as a merchant, sheriff, bank president, colonel in the Illinois militia, road commissioner, Indian agent and a U.S. representative for the territory. When he lived in Edwardsville, the area was a political hub, and Stephenson ran a land office, making money for him and the federal government.
Stephenson's wife, Lucy, was only 10 years old when they married in 1799 (he was 30). She had her first child at 14.
But perhaps an even more surprising aspect to the house's history is that even though slavery was illegal in Illinois territory, the family brought enslaved people with them in 1809. To get around the anti-slavery law, slaves were registered with a courthouse as "indentured servants."
The "servants" were supposed to agree to the designation. The Stephenson House website explains the situation:
"In reality, what choice did they have regarding their freedom? The slaveholder chose the number of years an indenture would last. In many cases, the period listed on an indenture was ninety-nine years. The idea was not ultimately to set the servants free but to keep them in legal bondage. If an indenture contract was coming to an end, it was not uncommon for the owner to take the servant to St. Louis and sell them at auction, recouping some of their original investment."
Despite research, the website says, little is known about the Stephensons' several "servants," but at least two were indentured when less than a year old.
Ben Stephenson didn't live long after the family moved into the new house in 1821. He died the next year, likely of malaria. Lucy bought five of the "servants" in the estate's sale.
The house, placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, was purchased by the city of Edwardsville from a fraternity in 1999. After restoration work, it was officially dedicated in 2006.
Where 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, 409 South Buchanan Street • Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in winter; reservations required • How much $6, $3 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under • More info 618-692-1818; stephensonhouse.org