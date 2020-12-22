2. Farewell to Petro

The contract status of captain Alex Pietrangelo bubbled to the surface infrequently over the course of the season. Pietrangelo didn’t want to say much about it while games were being played, and neither did general manager Doug Armstrong. But the longer it went, the more uncertain his return became. This was especially true during the four-month coronavirus “pause” over the spring, when Armstrong re-signed three unrestricted free agents — none of them named Pietrangelo.
Surely, the first player in franchise history to hoist the Stanley Cup would return, right?
Wrong. Signing bonus money and a full no-movement clause were sticking points that caused Pietrangelo to look Vegas’ way. Not wanting to be caught empty-handed, Armstrong moved immediately on the first day of free agency, signing Boston D-man Torey Krug. Three days later, after a visit to Las Vegas, Pietrangelo signed a seven-year, $8.8 million-per-year deal with the Golden Knights.
“We tried and tried and tried,” Pietrangelo said of negotiations with the Blues. “And sometimes things don’t work out. ... They’ll be fine (without me)."