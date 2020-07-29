2. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Description: The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis was established in 1914, after the creation of the Federal Reserve System in 1913. The system includes 12 independent, regional Reserve Banks, in addition to the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C.
The Federal Reserve’s Eighth District covers all or parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. Headquartered in St. Louis, the bank has branches in Little Rock, Louisville and Memphis.
The St. Louis Fed’s most critical functions include: promoting stable prices and economic growth; fostering a sound financial system; providing payment services to financial institutions; supporting the U.S. Treasury's financial operations; and advancing economic education, community development and fair access to credit.
Sector: Nonprofit
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2014
Employees: 1,397
Interesting Facts:
• A longstanding leader in pioneering research on monetary policy and the economy, the Bank ranks #37 among all research institutions in the nation for its research productivity and #7 among all central banks in the world.
• St. Louis Fed is home to FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data), a free database of 507,000+ national and international economic and social science time series.
• As fiscal agent to the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve banks help support the federal government’s financial systems. The St. Louis Fed coordinates these services across the Federal Reserve System, in addition to providing cash management, accounting, collateral, federal agent outreach, and improper payment prevention services to the U.S. Treasury.
• The Bank’s award-winning Inside the Economy® Museum is free and open to the public, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., immersing visitors in an interactive, educational experience designed to explain the economy through nearly 100 displays, games and videos.
Benefits: The St. Louis Fed offers a benefits package that reflects employees’ needs—and those of their family.
- Medical/Dental Coverage: Healthcare coverage includes domestic partner benefits.
- Life Insurance: The life insurance provides financial protection for employees and family members.
- Retirement Plan/Thrift Plan (401k): Employees are able to participate with full vesting after five years of service.
- Educational Assistance: For employees enrolled in approved degree programs.
- Paid Time Off: Paid time off includes holidays, vacation and sick leave.
- Flex Spending Accounts: Employees can set aside pretax dollars for eligible medical and dependent-care expenses.
- Adoption Assistance: The Bank offers aid for qualified adoption expenses.
- The Bank also provides the option to purchase other benefits, including back-up care for dependents.
- Other work-life offering benefits:
• Parental leave
• Health/wellness programs
• Financial planning assistance
• Business-casual attire
Purpose: We promote stable prices and economic growth. We foster a sound financial system. We provide payment services to financial institutions. We support the U.S. Treasury's financial operations. We advance economic knowledge, community development and fair access to credit.
Mission: The Federal Reserve promotes a healthy economy and financial stability. We do this by:
Pursuing maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates;
Ensuring safety and soundness of the nation's banking and financial system and protecting the credit rights of consumers;
Maintaining stability of the financial system and containing systemic risk; and
Providing financial services to depository institutions, the U.S. government and foreign official institutions.
Additional Culture Details: Headquartered in downtown St. Louis at the intersection of Fourth, St. Charles and Broadway, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis takes great pride in serving "Main Street" audiences and representing their views.
The St. Louis Fed is located in the Eighth Federal Reserve District, which includes all of Arkansas and portions of six other states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. The St. Louis Bank serves most of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois. We also have branch locations in Little Rock, Louisville and Memphis.
Decentralized by Design
The Federal Reserve is not a central bank for which the reserves and decisions are concentrated on Wall Street or in Washington, D.C. We’re a decentralized central bank for which the reserves and decision-making are distributed across the country.
This decentralized structure ensures that the economic conditions of communities and industries from all regions of the nation are taken into account in monetary policy decision-making through the regional Reserve banks — including the St. Louis Fed — that serve the 12 Fed districts.
Company Values:
Independent Thinking
We challenge conventional views and offer alternative solutions to improve decision-making.
Personal Leadership
We support and inspire each other as we tackle emerging issues and advance the Bank’s priorities.
Commitment to the Public Interest
We serve the public and our constituents with passion
Integrity
We operate according to the highest ethical standards.
Innovation
We excel through experimentation and generating new ideas that lead to continuous improvement as well as transformational solutions.
Inclusion
We thrive as a diverse organization and rely on the diversity and unique contributions of others to create superior business results.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!