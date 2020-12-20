2. Goodwin, French return

With so many questions surrounding college sports for the 2020-21 academic year, it wasn’t a surprise that Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French decided to enter their names in the NBA draft one year early. They had proved themselves among the best players in the Atlantic 10 and joined a long list of league players who decided to test the waters.
Workouts for teams weren’t possible, but both were able to receive feedback about their potential and what work they needed to do. The roommates announced in early June that they would play their senior seasons after becoming the only teammates in the country to average a double-double last season as well as being named to the A-10 all-defensive team. French is SLU’s all-time leader in blocked shots, and Goodwin is No. 1 in steals. Both are in the top 10 in rebounding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!