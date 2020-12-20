 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2. Goodwin, French return
0 comments

2. Goodwin, French return

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

With so many questions surrounding college sports for the 2020-21 academic year, it wasn’t a surprise that Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French decided to enter their names in the NBA draft one year early. They had proved themselves among the best players in the Atlantic 10 and joined a long list of league players who decided to test the waters.

Workouts for teams weren’t possible, but both were able to receive feedback about their potential and what work they needed to do. The roommates announced in early June that they would play their senior seasons after becoming the only teammates in the country to average a double-double last season as well as being named to the A-10 all-defensive team. French is SLU’s all-time leader in blocked shots, and Goodwin is No. 1 in steals. Both are in the top 10 in rebounding.

Billikens v Eagles

St. Louis University forward Hasahn French, right is congratulated by teammate Jordan Goodwin on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, after drawing the foul and scoring in the second half of a game at Chaiftetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Molina and Wainwright
Online

Molina and Wainwright

Q: Reports are that Yadier Molina only wants $10 million for 2021 and an option for 2022, but the Cardinals have been unyielding. Also, they h…

Mizzou bowl
Online

Mizzou bowl

Q: Which bowl game would be best for Mizzou football? What's your read on their season after the Georgia thumping?

Olive Street Cafe
Online

Olive Street Cafe

Olive Street Cafe in Creve Coeur announced its permanent closure in late October. “Due to current restrictions and the uncertainty of the futu…

Baida Moroccan Restaurant
Online

Baida Moroccan Restaurant

Baida Moroccan Restaurant in Tower Grove South announced its permanent closure in July, ending a run of just shy of seven years.

Bobo Noodle House
Online

Bobo Noodle House

Bobo Noodle House closed in March, noting that the pandemic closure of Washington University's campus "meant the near-total loss of our studen…

Paul Mineo's Trattoria
Online

Paul Mineo's Trattoria

Paul Mineo's Trattoria closed in Westport Plaza after 13 years. Owner Brigitte Mineo announced the closure in July, but the restaurant never r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports