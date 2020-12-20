2. HOOPS REVIVAL

 Skip to main content
Illinois Missouri Basketball

Missouri teammates pose with the Braggin' Rights trophy after they defeated Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Picked to finish 10th in the SEC, right where they were seeded in last season’s conference tournament, Martin’s team tipped off his fourth season with a start unseen at Mizzou in nearly a decade. The Tigers head into the holidays having passed every test: A neutral-court victory over nationally ranked and reigning Pac-12 champion Oregon; takedowns of solid mid-major programs Wichita State and Liberty, the former coming on the road; and, most impressive, a third straight win over Illinois, ranked No. 6 at the time, at a mostly empty Mizzou Arena in a Braggin’ Rights Game unlike any other in the series’ storied past. The Tigers are closing December with the best credentials of any SEC team. After the Illinois win, MU broke into The AP Top 25 for the first time in seven years, reaching No. 16.

