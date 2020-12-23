Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire” is also about people on the fringe, but her protagonists aren’t highway exiles. The Dynes — Robert (Richard Jenkins), Theresa (Debra Winger) and Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood) — are lousy small-time con artists hiding in plain sight in sunbeaten, concrete Los Angeles. Original and dazzlingly surreal, you may be surprised by the emotional punch this odd and lovely story packs, and you’ll never look at a pancake the same way.
2. 'Kajillionaire'
- By Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…
In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.
It was a made-for-TV murder involving a reality TV family.
The year 2020 was barely 20 minutes old when St. Louis police found two men shot to death in a car near Benton Park. “It was every caliber goi…
Q: Any chance Kolten Wong returns to the Cardinals?
The up-and-down flight path for leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator is grounded again, perhaps for good. Wil…
Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Hazelwood closed in late October after 37 years. "We have laughed, cried, ate, drank, danced,…
Nearly 700 people waited outside HCI Alternatives in Collinsville at 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 for the first chance to legally buy marijuana for the pl…