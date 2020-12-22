 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2. 'Legacies' end?
0 comments

2. 'Legacies' end?

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
Wainwright Molina

Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright walk to the dugout after warming up before the first inning of the Cardinals game in Chicago on Sept. 28, 2018. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

For the first time in a career headed from St. Louis to Cooperstown, N.Y., Molina reached free agency and a possible detour. Beside him at this fork in their careers stood the pitcher who was usually 60 feet, 6 inches away — Adam Wainwright.

They faced leaving the Cardinals as they shaped this era — together. Since Wainwright’s debut in 2005, they started 289 games, more than any battery in six decades. In their tenure, the Cardinals won 1,276 games, appeared in 10 postseasons, and claimed two World Series. Always influential, this season they were vital. Wainwright, arguably the team’s MVP for his stability, promised and delivered a complete game on his 39th birthday. Molina collected his 2,000th hit, a rare feat for full-time catchers. Wainwright received the Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy and leadership — an honor Molina earned in 2018.

The “brothers,” as Molina says, have discussed sticking together, even if it’s not as Cardinals. Ownership wants to keep “legacy players,” but talks have plodded. The return of both future redcoat-wearers was, at best, uncertain. How they’ll be missed when gone is a given.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Cardinals offense
Online

Cardinals offense

Q: It's no secret the Cardinals need to upgrade their offense, but haven't we been talking about this since Albert Pujols left? Players have c…

Molina and Wainwright
Online

Molina and Wainwright

Q: Reports are that Yadier Molina only wants $10 million for 2021 and an option for 2022, but the Cardinals have been unyielding. Also, they h…

Mizzou bowl
Online

Mizzou bowl

Q: Which bowl game would be best for Mizzou football? What's your read on their season after the Georgia thumping?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports