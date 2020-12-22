2. 'Legacies' end?

For the first time in a career headed from St. Louis to Cooperstown, N.Y., Molina reached free agency and a possible detour. Beside him at this fork in their careers stood the pitcher who was usually 60 feet, 6 inches away — Adam Wainwright.
They faced leaving the Cardinals as they shaped this era — together. Since Wainwright’s debut in 2005, they started 289 games, more than any battery in six decades. In their tenure, the Cardinals won 1,276 games, appeared in 10 postseasons, and claimed two World Series. Always influential, this season they were vital. Wainwright, arguably the team’s MVP for his stability, promised and delivered a complete game on his 39th birthday. Molina collected his 2,000th hit, a rare feat for full-time catchers. Wainwright received the Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy and leadership — an honor Molina earned in 2018.
The “brothers,” as Molina says, have discussed sticking together, even if it’s not as Cardinals. Ownership wants to keep “legacy players,” but talks have plodded. The return of both future redcoat-wearers was, at best, uncertain. How they’ll be missed when gone is a given.