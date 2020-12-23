 Skip to main content
2. Legends lost
2. Legends lost

Bob Gibson remembered

Nolan Sharkey of St. Louis brings flowers to the statue of Hall of Fame St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson outside Busch Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. "Generations of my family have watched Cardinals baseball, and I wanted to pay my respects," said Sharkey. Gibson, 84, considered the greatest Cardinal pitcher of all time, died Friday in Omaha after a yearlong fight against pancreatic cancer. Flowers remain for Lou Brock, the second Cardinals Hall of Famer lost in a month, who died Sept. 6 at 81. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Six. That’s the heartbreaking number, and it hits you right in the stomach. Six Hall of Famers who made an impact on the St. Louis sports scene died in 2020. The list includes Cardinals legends Lou Brock and Bob Gibson, pro football legends Larry Wilson and Kevin Greene, longtime Illini men’s basketball coach Lou Henson and hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk, who spent the 1995-96 season here. The number will likely grow to seven when Dick Allen, a Cardinals All-Star in 1970, earns his deserved place in Cooperstown. It should be eight. Jim Hanifan, the NFL's greatest offensive line coach who passed in November, deserves a place in Canton.

