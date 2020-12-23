Six. That’s the heartbreaking number, and it hits you right in the stomach. Six Hall of Famers who made an impact on the St. Louis sports scene died in 2020. The list includes Cardinals legends Lou Brock and Bob Gibson, pro football legends Larry Wilson and Kevin Greene, longtime Illini men’s basketball coach Lou Henson and hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk, who spent the 1995-96 season here. The number will likely grow to seven when Dick Allen, a Cardinals All-Star in 1970, earns his deserved place in Cooperstown. It should be eight. Jim Hanifan, the NFL's greatest offensive line coach who passed in November, deserves a place in Canton.
2. Legends lost
