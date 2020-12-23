 Skip to main content
2. MSHSAA expands, debuts ‘championship factor’
The Missouri State High School Activities Association implemented an enrollment multiplier for private and charter schools based on previous postseason success starting with fall sports in 2020.

The “championship factor” assigns points for the number of district championships, state semifinal appearances and state championships each specific team, like a boys basketball team or a girls volleyball team, at a private or charter school has in a six-year period. Those points are added and then the individual team can move up no more than two classes than where its raw enrollment would place it.

Some of the more prominent effects of the new multiplier in the fall included bumping a powerhouse Borgia volleyball team into a loaded Class 4 district that included Lafayette, Eureka and Washington. Priory soccer was moved from Class 2 and into a Class 4 district with the likes of CBC and De Smet, while John Burroughs moved from Class 2 and was paired in a Class 4 district with Chaminade and St. Louis U. High.

For winter sports the biggest movers were the Cardinal Ritter boys and girls basketball teams into Class 5. The boys were the Class 3 state champion last winter on the final day state champions were crowned in the 2019-20 school year.

MSHSAA also expanded classifications for many of its sports: girls golf (four, previously two); girls and boys tennis (three, previously two); girls volleyball (five, previously four); fall softball (five, previously four); boys and girls cross country (five, previously four); boys and girls basketball (six, previously five); boys golf (five, previously four); baseball (six, previously five).

