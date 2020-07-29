2. RedKey Realty Leaders
2. RedKey Realty Leaders

Description: RedKey Realty Leaders is a group of experienced, high-minded and passionate real estate professionals dedicated to the use of high-tech and high-touch services to provide the greatest level of servant leadership to our clients. We are dedicated to our clients, our profession and the wonderful community of St. Louis. In addition to growing 300% in our first year and opening a second office in our third, RedKey has consistently — and significantly — out-performed the market in both sales amounts and volume. Named a top-25 real estate company by the St. Louis Business Journal, we are proud to attract top agents committed to, and passionate about, their clients and the community in which they live and work.

Sector: Staff/agents/brokers

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 2012

Employees: 188

Website: redkeystlouis.com

