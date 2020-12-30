This could be the year the Blues-Avalanche rivalry becomes hockey’s next great modern rivalry. In the past few years, there already has been some intensity, be it with fights or the memorable “Game 82” night that determined which of the two would go to the playoffs. Meanwhile, most St. Louis fans loathe Avalanche owner Stan Kroenke, and Colorado fans are surely envious of the Blues winning the 2019 Cup (with former Av Ryan O’Reilly winning the Conn Smythe). Because of the special 2021 setup and schedule, the teams will face each other eight times, including the first two games of the season. And the two Cup contenders could likely meet in the 2021 postseason, too.
2.
