20. Experitec Inc.

Description: Experitec Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, has been serving the process automation needs of our local industrial-manufacturing customers since 1975. Experitec is primarily a manufacturers’ representative, distributor, and services provider of principals that manufacture quality products to meet industrial customers’ needs. Experitec provides enabling technology and services to customers located in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Tennesse. Experitec fully understands its customers in order to provide solutions to their toughest problems, deliver the greatest value and consistently be a trusted and reliable partner. As a local business partner of Emerson Automation Solutions, Experitec delivers the highest quality and most innovative technologies in the process control marketplace. Experitec employees provide "no equal" performance through their experience, technical expertise, commitment to excellence and service to our customers and principals.

Sector: Industrial automation

Headquarters: Chesterfield

Year Founded: 1975

Employees: 202

Website: experitec.com

