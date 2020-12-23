2020 Dropped the Ball at 9 Mile Garden

When 7 p.m. Dec. 31 • Where 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road • How much $60 • More info 9-mile-garden.square.site
9 Mile Garden, the food-truck park and entertainment venue that debuted in the Affton area this summer, celebrates the end of this interminable year with a socially distanced party appropriately titled 2020 Dropped the Ball. The ticket price includes dinner from the Farmtruk food truck, two cocktails and a Champagne toast. There will be live music. Attendees must be 21 or older. By Ian Froeb