Q: Are there any 2022 free agents the Cardinals could and would target when bad contracts are off the books? The class is shortstop heavy, which is not a need unless you move Paul DeJong to third.
A: There are so, so many. Trevor Story could be there. Cory Seager will likely be there, as a free agent represented by Scott Boras. There will be discussions on whether that means moving DeJong to third base, where Matt Carpenter may not be as his contract expires and the Cardinals have options, or if DeJong goes to second base because that spot is left uncertain coming out of 2021. Plenty of moving parts for a team with that option.