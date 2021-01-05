2022 splash

Q: Should Cardinals fans hoping the team will make a "big splash" before the 2022 season remember that the team has never once guaranteed that? Some seem to be setting themselves up for disappointment.
A: I have never really understood the rush to guess or assume what the Cardinals will do a year from now, or a trade deadline from now, before we see what they do now. For multiple reasons. One is that this team is pretty clearly in a year-to-year approach. The other is that whatever decisions come later will be influenced by what happens before then. The Cardinals are often hesitant to name a starting rotation before spring training begins, because it could change, and often does, by the time camp ends. So, no, I don't think the Cardinals are figuring out their 2022 plans before they figure out their 2021 plans. I think their 2022 plans will be shaped by their 2021 results. I do think they realize they will have some more financial flexibility in 2022, and I don't think they don't want to change that too much with whatever they do in 2021. As for the big splash idea, assuming the Cardinals are going to break from their trend regarding elite free agents and/or massive contracts with double-digit year commitments, it is best to take a believe-it-before-you-see-it stance.