21. Carboline Company
Description: Carboline Company is dedicated to supplying high-performance coatings, linings and fireproofing products around the world through continuous technological improvements and first class service. Carboline is a subsidiary of RPM International Inc. a multinational holding company with subsidiaries that manufacture and market high-performance coatings, sealants and specialty chemicals, primarily for maintenance, repair and improvement applications.

Sector: Chemicals/paint

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1947

Employees: 737

Website: carboline.com

