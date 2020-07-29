21. Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

Description: Since 1977, our heating and cooling services in St. Charles and St. Louis counties has been founded on the prospect of delivering unmatched work at an affordable price, while making lasting relationships with our friends and neighbors. This foundation has since been rewarded with numerous recognitions in the areas of customer service and with an ever-expanding customer base, but the real reward for us is helping people maintain a safe and comfortable home.
Sector: heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration
Headquarters: St Peters
Year Founded: 1977
Employees: 66
Website: jerrykelly.com
