22. Connectria LLC
0 comments

22. Connectria LLC

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
connectria

Description: From Fortune 100 enterprises to medium and small businesses, Connectria provides managed cloud, managed services, and compliant cloud security solutions to more than 1,000 global customers. Working as an extension of each customer’s IT team, we deliver technology-agnostic solutions consistently, with depth and breadth of engineering expertise, scalable solutions, and speed to market. Our “No Jerks Allowed” philosophy includes flexible terms, straight-forward pricing and custom solutions. With a culture based on integrity and an unwavering employee commitment to treating every customer with a relentless focus on satisfaction, it’s easy to do business with Connectria.

Sector: Web hosting

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1996

Employees: 182

Website

Hiring Web Page

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Additional Culture Details: Our “No Jerks Allowed®” philosophy includes flexible terms, straight-forward pricing, and custom solutions. With a culture based on integrity and an unwavering employee commitment to treating every customer with a relentless focus on satisfaction, it’s easy to do business with Connectria.

Company Values: No Jerks Allowed!

Connectria embraces a “No Jerks Allowed®” philosophy which defines how the organization engages its customers.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports