22. StraightUp Solar

Description: Founded in 2006, StraightUp Solar designs and installs solar arrays, EV chargers and solar battery solutions. We have with a 74 person team at our Maryland Heights Headquarters and Bloomington, Illinois, satellite office.
StraightUp Solar has developed 1,400 solar PV projects totaling 21 megawatts. Our portfolio produces enough electricity to power 3,250 homes.
Sector: Solar design and installation
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2006
Employees: 85
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!