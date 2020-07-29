23. Buildingstars International
Description: Since 1994, Buildingstars has been delivering high-quality facility services to customers in a variety of markets, including office, medical, financial and educational institutions. With regional offices in St. Louis, Chicago, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Houston, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Charlotte, Austin and New York, Buildingstars is expanding rapidly throughout the United States and is emerging as a leader in the industry. Our service is complete, consistent, courteous and now environmentally friendly through our Green Star program.

Sector: Franchise

Headquarters: Maryland Heights

Year Founded: 1994

Employees: 97

Website: buildingstars.com

