23. GFI Digital

Description: GFI Digital provides sales and service in the industry of office technology. Our expertise include: office equipment (Sharp and Ricoh office copier printers), managed print services helping companies manage total print output cost, managed network services protecting and managing IT infrastructures, and advanced technology services as a value added reseller of Cisco, HPE, VMware, and DellEMC among others.
We are committed to service excellence and total satisfaction of our employees and customers. Our customers are happy because we arrive quickly and service fully. Our administration keeps billing and communication efficient. Our warehouse/delivery operations are the best around inventorying parts and supplies with auto shipping.
We strive to establish long-term relationships so we understand the businesses of our customers. As technology is ever changing — GFI Digital makes technology simple for you and your business. Learn more: https://www.gfidigital.com/gfi-digital-story
Sector: Other services
Headquarters: Maryland Heights
Year Founded: 1999
Employees: 350
Website: gfidigital.com
