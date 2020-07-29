24. UNCOMN LLC
0 comments

24. UNCOMN LLC

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: UNCOMN has established a reputation of offering really smart, customer-oriented consultants to help solve our clients’ most complex and challenging process, data and technology problems. We analyze, design and deliver customized people, process, technology and data solutions to solve the most complex business challenges. We are uncommon people, with an uncommon purpose, making an uncommon impact.

Sector: Consulting

Headquarters: Scott Air Force Base

Year Founded: 2010

Employees: 137

Website: uncomn.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports