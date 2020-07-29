24. UNCOMN LLC

Description: UNCOMN has established a reputation of offering really smart, customer-oriented consultants to help solve our clients’ most complex and challenging process, data and technology problems. We analyze, design and deliver customized people, process, technology and data solutions to solve the most complex business challenges. We are uncommon people, with an uncommon purpose, making an uncommon impact.
Sector: Consulting
Headquarters: Scott Air Force Base
Year Founded: 2010
Employees: 137
Website: uncomn.com
