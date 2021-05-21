 Skip to main content
25 new books to celebrate summer
25 new books to celebrate summer

Who’s ready for a good book? In the past year, perhaps you did more reading than before. Maybe you fell in love with it and are ready for some new titles. Or maybe you are ready to hit the road and need a good beach read. Books editor Jane Henderson has compiled a list of 25 new books perfect for that summer reading. 

But if TV is more your thing, perhaps it’s time to get to know one of your favorite morning anchors. Rene Knott of KSDK tells our Ian Froeb about his favorite sports stories, his health struggles, his family and more.

And of course, if you are looking for something to do this weekend, we've got it covered with our weekly guide to the Best Bets in St. Louis entertainment. 

Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor

