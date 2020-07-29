25. Southwestern Hearing Centers
25. Southwestern Hearing Centers

Description: We help people reconnect with their lives through better hearing. After over 70 years of hard work and dedication our family has grown to over 30 clinics throughout the Midwest and have secured our spot as one of the largest and oldest hearing aid providers in the US. It is an exciting time to be a part of a growing industry and everyday taking advantage of the opportunities we provide to improve the lives of thousands of our neighbors in our communities. At Southwestern Hearing Centers we believe there is a direct connection between better hearing and living a better life.

Sector: Hearing health care

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1947

Employees: 55

Website: SouthwesternHearing.com

