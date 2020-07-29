26. Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services

Description: Tiger is a full-service plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical service company. We provide services to residential homes in the St. Louis Metro East and Central Illinois communities and include true 24/7 emergency services, including all holidays, as well as extended business hours throughout the week and on the weekends. Our phones are answered by a real person, no matter what time or day they call. The list of services we provide for homeowners in our area is endless. The highly trained and skilled technical experts we have at Tiger can expertly tackle any job no matter how big or small. Everything from minor inspections and repairs to major home upgrades and installations of plumbing, electric, heating and air conditioning appliances and gas lines, customers can call on Team Tiger for all of their plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical needs.
Sector: Plumbing, HVAC and electrical
Headquarters: Collinsville
Year Founded: 1993
Employees: 81
Website: trusttiger.com
