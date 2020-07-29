26. Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services
0 comments

26. Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: Tiger is a full-service plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical service company. We provide services to residential homes in the St. Louis Metro East and Central Illinois communities and include true 24/7 emergency services, including all holidays, as well as extended business hours throughout the week and on the weekends. Our phones are answered by a real person, no matter what time or day they call. The list of services we provide for homeowners in our area is endless. The highly trained and skilled technical experts we have at Tiger can expertly tackle any job no matter how big or small. Everything from minor inspections and repairs to major home upgrades and installations of plumbing, electric, heating and air conditioning appliances and gas lines, customers can call on Team Tiger for all of their plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical needs.

Sector: Plumbing, HVAC and electrical

Headquarters: Collinsville

Year Founded: 1993

Employees: 81

Website: trusttiger.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports