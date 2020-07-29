27. Windsor C-1 School District

Description: Windsor C-1 School District is located in northern Jefferson County about 25 miles south of St. Louis. The area associated with Windsor includes the towns of Kimmswick, Imperial, Barnhart and Arnold. The district currently has an enrollment of 3,000 students attending the five school buildings located in the district.
Sector: Primary/secondary school
Headquarters: Imperial
Year Founded: 1922
Employees: 429
Website: windsor.k12.mo.us
