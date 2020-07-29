27. Windsor C-1 School District
Description: Windsor C-1 School District is located in northern Jefferson County about 25 miles south of St. Louis. The area associated with Windsor includes the towns of Kimmswick, Imperial, Barnhart and Arnold. The district currently has an enrollment of 3,000 students attending the five school buildings located in the district.

Sector: Primary/secondary school

Headquarters: Imperial

Year Founded: 1922

Employees: 429

Website: windsor.k12.mo.us

