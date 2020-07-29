29. Madison Mutual Insurance Company


Description: Anything can happen. We have you covered. Madison Mutual Insurance Company is dedicated to providing superior personal lines of insurance products to our policyholders at a competitive price. We are committed to the well-being of our policyholders, independent agents, employees and the communities in which we operate.

Sector: Auto, home, farm, business, umbrella insurance

Headquarters: Edwardsville

Year Founded: 1920

Employees: 54

Website: madisonmutual.com

