29. Madison Mutual Insurance Company

Description: Anything can happen. We have you covered. Madison Mutual Insurance Company is dedicated to providing superior personal lines of insurance products to our policyholders at a competitive price. We are committed to the well-being of our policyholders, independent agents, employees and the communities in which we operate.
Sector: Auto, home, farm, business, umbrella insurance
Headquarters: Edwardsville
Year Founded: 1920
Employees: 54
Website: madisonmutual.com
