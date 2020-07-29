3. Beckner Painting & Contracting
Description: Beckner Painting & Contracting is a full-service painting and contracting company that has been serving the St. Louis area for over 55 years. We take a great amount of pride in the reputation we have built in St. Louis over the last five decades. Many painting companies have come and gone, but Beckner has remained. There is more than one reason for our longevity, but we attribute much of it to our emphasis on our customer service. We want our customers to be happy — very happy. And we’ll go out of our way to ensure that they are. When you treat people right, word gets around.

Sector: Drywall, painting and flooring

Headquarters: Maplewood

Year Founded: 1961

Employees: 75

Website: www.becknerstl.com

