3. Bouwmeester collapses
3. Bouwmeester collapses

Blues Ducks Hockey

Members of the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks gather on the ice as Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo)

With just under 8 minutes remaining in the first period of a Feb. 11 game in Anaheim, veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester skated over to the bench at the end of a shift and collapsed. Paramedics, trainers and other medical officials rushed to the scene and hurried him to a local hospital.

It was later described as a cardiac episode — his heart had stopped beating. The game was halted, the teams left the ice, and for nearly two hours players, coaches and fathers on the annual Dads’ Trip waited anxiously for news in the hallway outside the visitors locker room at Honda Center.

“It’s not easy to see anyone go through it, let alone a close friend, a teammate,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said the next day.

A few days later, Bouwmeester had an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) inserted into his chest to monitor and control his heartbeat. The danger had passed, the player known as "Bo" would be OK. But he was done for the season, and although there has been no official announcement, his long and distinguished playing career appears to be over.

