3 Doors Down, Chayce Beckham

Rock band 3 Doors Down is celebrating the 20th anniversary of “The Better Life,” featuring “Kryptonite,” and will play the album in its entirety. “Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer,” the band’s Brad Arnold said. “That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary with our fans.” By Kevin C. Johnson